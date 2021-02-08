Amazon Wants High Court To Weigh Driver Arbitration Dispute

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- E-commerce giant Amazon has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to narrow a federal standard giving interstate transportation workers an out from arbitration, saying a First Circuit decision keeping alive claims from Amazon Flex drivers who only made deliveries in one state "sows confusion" about employment contracts. In a petition for certiorari made public Monday, Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. asked the justices to review the First Circuit's July decision rejecting their bid to force Massachusetts driver Bernard Waithaka to arbitrate his proposed class claims seeking unpaid wages and unreimbursed expenses. The First Circuit concluded that Amazon Flex drivers didn't have...

