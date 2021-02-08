Leaders Say There's Room For Growth In '96 Telecom Act

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- As lawmakers and regulators on Monday celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, several acknowledged that, although the communications industry has evolved significantly, the landmark legislation still provides a useful framework for regulating modern communications infrastructure. U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said Monday during a keynote address hosted virtually by the trade group Incompas that the act — which generally regulates how telephone, broadcast, cable services and a then-nascent internet may compete with one another — needn't be overhauled. Instead, he said Congress and the Federal Communications Commission must work together to plug gaps in infrastructure funding and access to...

