Appeal Of PG&E Ch. 11 Plan Tossed Over Stay Failure

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed an appeal of PG&E's Chapter 11 plan, saying Monday the entities seeking the appeal never asked for a stay of the implementation of the plan last summer and unwinding the plan now would unfairly impact other creditors. In an 11-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. agreed with arguments from the fire victims trust created under the utility's Chapter 11 plan that Comcast Cable Communications, Adventist Health and others are required under Ninth Circuit law to seek a stay of the plan before appealing the confirmation. "[T]he plan has been substantially consummated, implicating the equity...

