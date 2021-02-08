Del. Exec Gets 20 Months For Amtrak Bribery Scheme

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- The executive vice president and chief financial officer of a Delaware manufacturing company was sentenced to 20 months in prison for bribing an Amtrak administrator to manufacture contracts, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a press release that John P. Gonzales, an executive for First State Manufacturing, will also serve one year of supervised release for his involvement in the bribery scheme after pleading guilty in February 2019. According to court documents, Gonzales and a co-conspirator worked to funnel $20,000 in money and other gifts, such as a trip to Rehoboth Beach, to Timothy Miller,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS