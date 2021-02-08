DOJ Drops Challenge To Calif. Net Neutrality Law

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday ended its Trump-era challenge to California's net neutrality statute, which bars internet service providers from speeding up, slowing down or showing priority to web traffic. The U.S. Department of Justice has abandoned its case challenging California's net neutrality statute, but an industry challenge to the law remains pending in federal court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) The state statute, enacted in September 2018, was intended to replace deregulatory rules that the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission approved in 2017. The Trump administration challenged the California law in September 2018. Monday's action by the DOJ reverses the Trump administration's...

