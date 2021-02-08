JPML Refuses To Centralize Hotel ADA Suits

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has rejected a request to centralize in Massachusetts 26 suits in 11 districts making claims of Americans with Disabilities Act violations against various hotels, ruling that the suits will stay put in those districts. The JPML said Friday in an order denying transfer that Hotels and Stuff Inc., a defendant in one of the many suits brought by Saim Sarwar — a disabled New York resident who has filed ADA suits around the country — did not persuade it that centralization is necessary for the convenience of the parties and witnesses. Hotels and Stuff's motion to...

