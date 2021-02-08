NY Agency Sued For $961M Over Cuomo Bridge Costs

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- A consortium of contracting firms seeking more than $961 million sued the New York State Thruway Authority on Monday, alleging it caused unnecessary delays and interfered in the construction of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge while refusing to offer compensation or submit to a contractually required dispute-resolution process. The bridge over the Hudson River north of New York City was completed in 2018, but the consortium known as Tappan Zee Constructors LLC, which designed and built the project, said in the lawsuit filed in the State of New York Court of Claims that it dipped into its own pockets to...

