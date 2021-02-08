Sirius Tells 9th Circ. The Turtles Can't Control Song Broadcast

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- Sirius XM asked the Ninth Circuit Monday to reverse a California federal judge's ruling that the owners of song recordings by American rock band The Turtles have exclusive control over performances of the recordings under state law, arguing that ownership doesn't convey control of the performance of legally purchased copies. An attorney for Sirius XM Radio Inc. told the three-judge panel during remote oral arguments that a California federal judge got it wrong when he determined that Flo & Eddie Inc. — the duo of Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman who founded The Turtles — retain the right to control whether,...

