Ex-Cuban Port Owner Wants To See Privileged Carnival Docs

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- A former Cuban port owner that has accused Carnival Corp. of trafficking in stolen property by using nationalized docks in Havana has urged a Florida federal judge to order the cruise line to produce evidence showing what it knows of U.S. regulations, saying the company can't hide behind attorney-client privilege. Havana Docks Corp. told the court Monday in a motion to compel production of evidence withheld under attorney-client privilege that it seeks proof to back up its suspicion that Carnival knowingly trafficked in confiscated property at the former owner's dock facility that was nationalized in 1960 by Fidel Castro's regime....

