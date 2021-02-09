Consumers Say High Court Order Doesn't Affect Grubhub Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers urged an Illinois federal court not to toss its suit against Grubhub Inc. on Monday, arguing that the food delivery service wrongly claimed the Telephone Consumer Protection Act was unconstitutional when it allegedly made illegal autodialed calls. The consumers rejected Grubhub's argument that the TCPA was invalid during the time it allegedly continued unwanted autodialed calls after telling consumers the calls would stop. While Grubhub said the calls were made after Congress inserted an exemption into the TCPA that was deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court last year in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants,...

