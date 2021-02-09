Calif. Tribe Can't Nix Suit Over Casino Reopening Amid Virus

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has rebuffed the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians' bid to end claims that the ex-manager of its casino was fired for opposing its reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the tribe doesn't have a protectable interest in the suit against the Caesars unit that runs the facility. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo denied the federally recognized Rincon Band's motion to intervene in a suit filed by the former manager of Harrah's Resort Southern California, which the tribe owns on its reservation north of San Diego, who claims he was forced out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS