Nokia's License Boycott Broke Antitrust Law, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- An auto component supplier has urged the Fifth Circuit to revive its suit accusing Nokia Corp. and other tech firms of monopolizing the rights to use standard-essential patents, saying a supplier boycott orchestrated with licensing company Avanci showed a clear antitrust injury. Continental Automotive Systems Inc. sought to refute a Texas federal judge's ruling in September that it can't show Nokia's conduct in denying the supplier access to an SEP pool of cellular technologies amounted to a Sherman Act violation. The lower court correctly found that Continental had alleged an injury in fact but "inexplicably disregarded these same allegations when assessing...

