Former GPB Capital CEO Denies Alleged Role In $1.8B Fraud

Law360, New York (February 9, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- The former CEO of asset manager GPB Capital Holdings LLC on Tuesday denied charges that he played a role in a purported $1.8 billion Ponzi-like scheme that conned thousands of investors over several years. During a morning videoconference arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom, David Gentile, through his attorney, pled not guilty to securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Gentile, who made his initial appearance last week in Boston federal court, was ordered released on a $500,000 bond, secured by property on Long Island. Prosecutors say Gentile and two associates fleeced investors in several GPB funds by falsely claiming...

