Apple Can't Render 4G Patents Unenforceable In $506M Row

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap shot down Apple's argument that five PanOptis 4G LTE standard essential patents, which a jury said the iPhone maker owes $506 million for infringing, are unenforceable because they weren't disclosed in a timely fashion to a European standard-setting body. The Jan. 22 opinion, which was unsealed Tuesday, resulted from a bench trial in August that came on the heels of a jury verdict finding that Apple willfully infringed the PanOptis wireless patents. In his opinion, Judge Gilstrap of the Eastern District of Texas said he found no evidence to support Apple's argument that participants in the...

