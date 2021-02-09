Class Attys Get $3.47M In Deal Settling Sirius Radio Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- Three firms took home $3.47 million Tuesday under a California federal judge's order giving final approval to the settlement of a case accusing Sirius XM Radio Inc. of misleading consumers about the terms of lifetime subscriptions. Lawyers from Ahdoot & Wolfson PC, Abington Cole & Ellery and Stoll Berne were named as settlement class counsel. Along with more than $3 million in attorney fees, the firms will collect $29,000 in expenses. Both figures are apart from the estimated total funds set aside for class members. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said the settlement was "fair, reasonable and adequate to the...

