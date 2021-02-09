Teva-Centric Price-Fix Case Likely To Lose Bellwether Status

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Tuesday she was "no longer convinced" that a price-fixing lawsuit centered around Teva from state attorneys general should serve as a bellwether trial for multidistrict litigation accusing most of the generic-drug industry of price-fixing, thanks to related criminal charges against the company. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe said she would give the parties a "brief" chance to be heard before she finalizes her decision. But she said a separate enforcer case centered around Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. had been considered an alternative when she originally contemplated which cases to put at the front of the pile...

