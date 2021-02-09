Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teva-Centric Price-Fix Case Likely To Lose Bellwether Status

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Tuesday she was "no longer convinced" that a price-fixing lawsuit centered around Teva from state attorneys general should serve as a bellwether trial for multidistrict litigation accusing most of the generic-drug industry of price-fixing, thanks to related criminal charges against the company.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe said she would give the parties a "brief" chance to be heard before she finalizes her decision. But she said a separate enforcer case centered around Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. had been considered an alternative when she originally contemplated which cases to put at the front of the pile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!