Jenner & Block Adds New Co-Chair To Its Media Practice

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP has promoted one of its top intellectual property attorneys to co-chair of its media and entertainment practice, the firm said Wednesday. Alison Stein, who was hired at Jenner & Block less than 10 years ago straight out of her post-law-school clerkships, will co-lead the practice — one of the firm's specialties — with Andy Bart and David Singer. "We look forward to adding Alison's energy and creativity to the leadership of the practice," Bart said in a statement. "Her skills, drive, and demonstrated leadership, as well as the results she has achieved for her clients, will help to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS