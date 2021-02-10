Sens. Look To Revive Bipartisan 'Made In America' Bill

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced Wednesday that he and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, are attempting to revive a proposed bill meant to set one national standard for companies looking to stamp their products as "Made in America." The Reinforcing American Made Products Act aims to prevent individual states from creating "a patchwork of different standards governing interstate and exported goods," Lee said in a statement. "Some states have made it unnecessarily difficult for businesses to use the 'Made in USA' label and empowered trial lawyers to get rich through differing labeling standards," Lee said. Businesses have faced scrutiny over what qualifies...

