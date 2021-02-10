Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Likely Next For Climate Suit As 9th Circ. Passes

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Young plaintiffs claiming the federal government is endangering their futures by not acting to curb climate change appear headed to the U.S. Supreme Court after the full Ninth Circuit on Wednesday declined to review a panel decision tossing their case.

The youths had asked for en banc rehearing of a three-judge panel's 2-1 ruling in January 2020 that said although the plaintiffs had a strong enough case to go to trial on claims that their future is endangered by the federal government's failure to act to curb climate change, the court system doesn't have the power to fix those policies, so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!