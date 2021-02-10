High Court Likely Next For Climate Suit As 9th Circ. Passes

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Young plaintiffs claiming the federal government is endangering their futures by not acting to curb climate change appear headed to the U.S. Supreme Court after the full Ninth Circuit on Wednesday declined to review a panel decision tossing their case. The youths had asked for en banc rehearing of a three-judge panel's 2-1 ruling in January 2020 that said although the plaintiffs had a strong enough case to go to trial on claims that their future is endangered by the federal government's failure to act to curb climate change, the court system doesn't have the power to fix those policies, so...

