Amazon Launches TM Blitz Against Card Game Counterfeiters

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- Amazon and the makers of the card game Dutch Blitz launched four trademark infringement lawsuits in Washington federal court Tuesday against alleged counterfeiters of the popular card game in an effort to recover lost profits for the family-owned game maker, marking the online retail behemoth's latest attack on counterfeit goods. Amazon.com Inc. brought a series of lawsuits on behalf of Pennsylvania-based Dutch Blitz Acquisition Corporation against a slew of defendants — some based in China and others based in the U.S. — who they accuse of counterfeiting the popular card game created in the 1960s. Amazon said Wednesday that the individuals...

