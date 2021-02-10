Atlanta Transit System Fights $22M Judgment Over Bus Injury

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- Atlanta's public transportation system asked the Georgia Court of Appeals Wednesday to reverse a $22 million judgment in favor of a woman who was in a vegetative state after falling down the steps of a mobility bus, denying that it breached a duty to assist her. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said it deserves a new trial in the March 2017 case brought against it and a mobility bus driver by the daughter of Atlanta resident Jaccolah Johnson, who fell down bus steps when she was 66 and never regained full consciousness after requiring brain surgery the day of her...

