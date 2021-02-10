Steakhouse Inks $445K Deal To End Server Wage Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- Perry's Steakhouse and a group of its employees told a federal judge Tuesday that they've reached a $445,000 deal to end litigation over claims that the restaurant unlawfully paid the employees less than the minimum wage for nonserver work. The settlement between Perry's Steakhouse of Illinois LLC and its workers resolves accusations that the company paid the staff less than the minimum wage for side work performed before the restaurant opened, such as washing dishes, stocking the bar or rearranging tables. The deal deserves U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin's early blessing because it represents an arms-length resolution to a six-year-old case...

