WH Confirms Ongoing CFIUS Review Of TikTok-Oracle Deal

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- The White House on Wednesday refuted a report that the federal government has indefinitely delayed plans to force a sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, saying that no "new proactive step" is being taken by President Joe Biden and a thorough review remains ongoing. The comments from White House press secretary Jen Psaki were made during the daily press briefing on Wednesday. They came after the Wall Street Journal reported early Wednesday afternoon that the U.S. plan to force the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to a group featuring Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. "has been shelved indefinitely … as President Biden undertakes...

