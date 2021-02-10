Mashable Settles Copyright Fight Over Instagram Embeds

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Mashable has reached a settlement to end a closely watched copyright lawsuit filed by a photographer over the site's unauthorized use of her images via the practice of "embedding" Instagram posts. Six months after Mashable lost a bid to end the lawsuit, a federal judge dismissed the case on Tuesday after Mashable and Stephanie Sinclair reached a settlement in principle. The settlement will end a case that had been closely followed for its impact on the practice of embedding, a technical process in which a photo posted to social media can be displayed remotely on a different website. Social media platforms...

