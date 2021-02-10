Cop Drops Assault Suit Against Toronto Raptors President

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- A San Francisco Bay Area police officer who claimed the Toronto Raptors' president assaulted him after the 2019 NBA Finals has voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit, according to documents filed Wednesday in California federal court. Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland, who was working as a security guard at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors, sued Masai Ujiri in February 2020, claiming the team president of basketball operations punched him in the face and chest, causing injuries resulting in permanent disability. But the police officer's account of the incident was called into question by...

