Tribune Publishing, Class Near Chancery Poison Pill Suit Deal

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- The second in a trio of stockholder lawsuits challenging Delaware corporation "poison pill" takeover protections moved toward settlement in Chancery Court on Tuesday, with Tribune Publishing Co. and an affiliate agreeing to loosen a share purchase trigger for the "pill" and adopt less stringent trip-wires for stock accumulations. The Tribune and Computershare Trust Co. NA stipulation of agreement settlement, compromise and release — which limits attorney fees to no more than $3 million — was filed with Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, who also is presiding over similar complaints filed by the similar stockholder attorney team against pipeline giant The Williams...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS