Siri, Please Dismiss Eavesdropping Lawsuit Against Apple

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed on Wednesday a putative class action filed against Apple Inc. alleging its voice-activated software Siri records conversations without user consent, ruling the plaintiffs' theory of harm is "overly speculative" because there are no plausibly alleged facts that their specific communications were intercepted or disclosed. The plaintiffs based much of their complaint on a 2019 article in The Guardian that reported Apple sometimes intercepts and discloses private conversations without any user consent, but the article makes clear only a small number of conversations are accidentally recorded and an even smaller number sent to a third-party contractor for...

