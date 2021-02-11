What The Biden Presidency Means For Class Actions

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Make no mistake: Class actions are under attack. And despite former President Donald Trump's penchant for litigation, his administration didn't do anything to change that. An uninviting class action landscape is bad for just about everybody. It's bad for victims whose rights are compromised; it's bad for well-behaving companies who lose sales, market share and profits to unpoliced cheaters; and it's bad for plaintiffs lawyers and defense lawyers who make their living filing and defending these cases. The dearth of class actions only serves crooks bent on cheating their competitors and consumers. But this unfair and ugly dynamic seems about to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS