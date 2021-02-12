UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 5:05 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen major pharmaceutical giants contest drug patents, NatWest sued by a property company and the parent company of Mercedes-Benz face a mass fraud suit. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Euro Property Construction Ltd. v. National Westminster Bank PLC Property development company Euro Property Construction Ltd. hit National Westminster Bank with a Part 7 claim on Feb. 11. NatWest is represented by Addleshaw Goddard LLP. The case is Euro Property Construction Ltd. v. National Westminster Bank PLC, case number CC-2021-BHM-000006, in the High Court of Justice of...

