Google Defeats 'Loot Box' Child Gambling Suit, For Now

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed parents' proposed class action Wednesday accusing Google of illegally enticing kids into gambling by hosting games in its Play store that sell so-called loot boxes, finding the tech giant is immune under the Communications Decency Act while allowing the parents to amend their claims and try again. In a 21-page order, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman determined that Google cannot be held liable for allowing video game developers to provide apps to users through its store. The parents claim Google's Play store raked in billions of dollars by luring consumers, including children and teenagers, into buying...

