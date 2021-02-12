Va. Data Privacy Law Poised To Offer 2nd Model For States

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- Virginia is close to becoming the second state to pass a consumer privacy law that would restrict how companies handle personal information, a development that is set to provide a potentially enticing new model for other states mulling similar moves. The state's House of Delegates and Senate overwhelmingly approved separate but nearly identical versions of the Consumer Data Protection Act on Jan. 29 and Feb. 3, respectively. Legislators are currently working to reconcile the bills and are widely expected to conclude that process without conflict and send a measure to the governor's desk before their session wraps up at the end...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS