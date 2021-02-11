JLL Secures $173M Green Financing For 14 Properties

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- A portfolio of 14 properties and more than 1,300 apartment units has received $172.9 million in Fannie Mae financing, according to an announcement Thursday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for multiple unnamed California borrowers that have agreed to make energy or water efficiency improvements in exchange for the loans. The loan is for a portfolio of 14 multifamily properties located across multiple states that have a combined 1,334 units, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said Thursday. The loans were done under the Fannie Mae green financing program, which gives additional proceeds and preferential pricing to borrowers that agree to...

