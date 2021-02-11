Calif. Justices Stop Uber, Lyft's Bid To Flip Contractor Order

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court denied Uber and Lyft's request to block a lower court's injunction requiring them to reclassify their Golden State drivers as employees, an apparent rejection of the argument that the state's new independent contractor law foreclosed the reclassification order. On Wednesday, California's highest court denied the companies' petitions to review the First District Court of Appeal's affirmation of an injunction the state got after it successfully sued both companies for violating the state's employee worker classification system codified under A.B. 5. Passed in 2019 about a year after the California Supreme Court's decision in Dynamex Operations Inc. v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS