Google Fights Uphill Battle To End Pirated Recordings Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 11:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Thursday of Google's bid to end lawsuits alleging it sold bootlegged copies of hit tunes from Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and other artists, repeatedly questioning why it would be appropriate to resolve the legal issue of infringement on a motion to dismiss. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria told Google's counsel, A. John P. Mancini of Mayer Brown LLP, that the company's bid to toss the lawsuits is asking him to decide the legal issue of whether Google illegally sold all the songs identified in the complaints, which...

