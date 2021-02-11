Experts' Views On Army Practices Limited In 3M Earplug MDL

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday said there's no support for experts' opinions that the U.S. Army's hearing program was either a complete success or a total failure at protecting military members' hearing in the multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective 3M earplugs. U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers said there's no verifiable or quantifiable basis for an opinion either way on the successfulness of the Army's hearing program, and the experts' opinions for both the service members and 3M are based on their own "generalized views, anecdotal accounts and speculation" and are therefore not reliable. "Allowing these experts to opine about circumstances...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS