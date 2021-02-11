Northrop Tells 9th Circ. No Liability For Benefit Estimate Error

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- Northrop Grumman and Alight Solutions urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to affirm a California district court's decision tossing pensioners' ERISA claims over allegedly inaccurate benefits calculations, arguing that merely calculating benefits estimates — even if they turn out to be wrong — is not a fiduciary act. Attorneys for Northrop Grumman Corp. and the pension plan's administrative committee told the appellate panel during remote oral arguments that when the company appointed Alight to calculate and provide pension estimates to plan participants, Alight didn't engage in any discretionary or fiduciary functions when it allegedly miscalculated the pensioners' benefits. As a result,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS