Royal Caribbean Dodges Sanctions Bid In Assault Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge declined Thursday to impose sanctions on Royal Caribbean in a passenger's assault suit, saying there was insufficient evidence backing the plaintiff's claim that the cruise ship company lost or destroyed staff bodycam footage of the alleged assailant. U.S. Magistrate Judge John J. O'Sullivan denied former passenger Deborah Reed's motion for sanctions for evidence spoliation in a suit accusing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. of failing to monitor a drunken fellow passenger who grabbed her on a dance floor without her consent and caused her to break her wrist in a fall. Reed had alleged that the company lost...

