Pratt & Whitney Want Experts DQ'd In $1B Soil Toxins Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 10:33 PM EST) -- Pratt & Whitney asked a Florida federal judge Friday to disqualify various expert witnesses put forth by property owners in a $1 billion suit accusing the aerospace company of contaminating their water supply and devaluing their homes, arguing that the cases on which the experts opined fall outside of the state-designated cancer cluster at issue in the case. In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra, Pratt & Whitney's attorney Sean Gallagher asked the judge to exclude expert testimony from a geologist, a toxicologist, a radiological researcher and others about the presence of the radioactive material Thorium 230 in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS