Southwest, Supervisor Tell 7th Circ. Case Law Goes Their Way

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines and a ramp supervisor traded barbs Wednesday over how the Seventh Circuit should apply two U.S. Supreme Court decisions interpreting a Federal Arbitration Act exemption to the supervisor's appeal as they prepare to present new arguments in her wage dispute. Answering the court's call for simultaneous briefs on the issue, Southwest Airlines Co. and ramp supervisor Latrice Saxon each argued that the high court's New Prime Inc. v. Oliveira and Circuit City Stores Inc. v. Adams rulings support its position in a dispute over whether Saxon's claim for unpaid overtime should be arbitrated despite a Federal Arbitration Act exemption...

