Chase Settles Federal Housing Program Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA has settled a yearslong battle with whistleblowers who claimed the bank falsely certified its compliance with a federal loan program, according to filings in Texas federal court. An attorney for whistleblowers Michael J. Fisher, Keith Franklin, Chezza Hartfield and Reginald McPhaul notified the Eastern District of Texas on Thursday of the settlement but didn't disclose its details. The whistleblowers and the bank said in the notice that they will file a joint stipulation of dismissal in the case. The settlement ends an almost eight-year battle that started in September 2013 when the whistleblowers filed suit against Chase...

