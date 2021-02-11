SEC Pans Fugitive CEO's 'Straw-Man' Effort To Depose Attys

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a New York federal court on Thursday to reject an attempt by the fugitive CEO of a sports memorabilia company to depose the agency's attorneys as part of a fraud suit, decrying "straw-man" arguments he and his company made opposing a magistrate judge's order. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein recently denied a request by Collector's Coffee and its CEO Mykalai Kontilai to depose the agency's attorneys, and the SEC told the court that the judge made the right call, adding that an opposition motion to the order filed by the defendants is late,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS