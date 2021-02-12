CBS Escapes Ex-Radio Worker's Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday axed overtime claims and freed CBS Corp. from a former radio station employee's sexual harassment suit, leaving its former radio subsidiaries to face the remaining sexual harassment and discrimination claims. In a 19-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer tossed Jacquelyn Musiello's suit, finding that the ex-CBS radio station employee did not sufficiently allege that her direct employer's former parent company CBS Corp. had any control over her employment. The judge continued that Musiello needed to show that the media giant had a hand in final decisions regarding her employment matters at CBS...

