Real Estate Rumors: WeWork, Abreu, Snowhook Capital

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- WeWork Cos. Inc. could expand its footprint in Austin, Texas, as the coworking company closes locations in other cities, the Austin Business Journal reported Friday. The company is closing locations in Denver; Washington, D.C.; Phoenix; and San Francisco, but could grow its presence in Austin, according to the report, which cited information from a WeWork spokesperson. The firm currently has seven Austin locations, the journal reported. Abreu Development is hoping to build a storage and retail property in west Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The company is seeking permission to build 129,099 square feet at Northwest 12th...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS