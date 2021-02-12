Huawei Exec Seeks HSBC Docs In UK To Fight US Extradition

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 3:46 PM GMT) -- Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's chief financial officer asked a court on Friday to order HSBC to hand over documents held in Britain that could undermine U.S. government allegations that she misled the bank into handling transactions that violated sanctions against Iran. Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting extradition from Canada to the U.S. on fraud charges, is seeking a High Court order to inspect information kept on HSBC's books to support her case. She claims that the extradition request is misleading and omitted evidence that shows the bank knew about Huawei's relationship with Skycom Tech Co. Ltd., allegedly its Iranian unit. The case...

