Fox News Hosts Aim To Escape $2.7B Defamation Case

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 2:17 PM EST) -- Days after Fox News filed a similar motion, three network hosts — Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs — are now also seeking to escape a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by voting technology firm Smartmatic. In three motions filed Thursday, the hosts asked a New York court to dismiss the lawsuit, which claims they defamed Smartmatic by airing unfounded accusations from President Donald Trump and his supporters that the company helped rig the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden. Echoing a similar motion filed days earlier by the same Kirkland & Ellis attorneys on behalf of Fox News itself,...

