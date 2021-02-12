Sierra Club Drops $2.2B Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club has ended its pursuit of claims that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated federal endangered species and environmental protection laws by permitting Kinder Morgan Inc.'s $2.15 billion Permian Highway Pipeline, which started service in January, according to a Texas federal court filing. The activist group notified a Western District of Texas judge Thursday that it was voluntarily dismissing its claims that the Corps violated the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act when it granted a Nationwide Permit 12 to the project, operated by Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC and owned...

