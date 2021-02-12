Texas Off-Road Park Sued Over Man's Drowning Death

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- The father of a man who drowned in a pond at an off-roading park facility in Crosby, Texas, alleges the company and a lifeguard on duty at the time were negligent, according to a lawsuit filed in Texas state court Thursday. The suit claims Texas Entertainment, also known as Twisted River Ranch, was negligent by not ensuring the swimming activities at the pond were safe, not warning participants and not having an attentive lifeguard on duty. Twisted River Ranch and the lifeguard's actions "were unreasonably dangerous and posed a foreseeable risk of harm," the lawsuit alleges. On Aug. 15, 2020, Wyatt...

