Feds Plan To Charge Ex-CEO In Marijuana Bank Fraud Case

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors will charge the former CEO of the marijuana delivery platform Eaze in a case accusing two businessmen associated with the company of tricking banks into processing $100 million worth of cannabis credit card payments, court records show. Jim Patterson, who stepped down as CEO of Eaze Technologies Inc. in 2019 and later departed the company, will be charged Feb. 19, according to a docket entry Thursday. The entry doesn't indicate what charges the former executive faces but suggests he will plead guilty, as it says he plans to waive indictment and move straight to a plea hearing. Patterson...

