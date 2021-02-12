Sports Data Co. Says Insurers Must Cover COVID-19 Losses

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based sports data provider is alleging two CNA Financial Corp. subsidiaries wrongfully denied coverage for business losses it incurred when major sporting events were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stats LLC, operating as Stats Perform, told an Illinois state court Tuesday that its business relies on those events to provide sports statistical data and analysis. The National Football League, the National Basketball Association and others provide the "raw materials" Stats Perform uses to make its products and services, it said. Yet in the wake of thousands of canceled or delayed games and events, when Stats Perform sought...

