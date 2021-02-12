Ironworkers Union Asks Supreme Court To Lift Protest Limits

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Act provision barring unions from inviting neutral workers to join protests illegally restricts speech under modern First Amendment law, an ironworkers union local argued in a petition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a 70-year-old ruling. The high court's 1951 ruling in International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 501 v. NLRB upholding the National Labor Relations Act's limits on so-called secondary pickets clashes with a long list of more recent rulings scrutinizing content-based restrictions on speech, Ironworkers Local 229 argued in a petition filed Feb. 8 and docketed Friday. The union is challenging a Ninth Circuit...

